Is Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $13.00

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) went up by 26.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.14 and move down -163.38%, while BXRX stocks collected 28.33% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Baudax Bio Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier Inc. for ANJESO(R)

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Worth an Investment?

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Baudax Bio, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $11.67 which is -$3.85 below current price. BXRX currently has a short float of 11.47% and public float of 14.45M with average trading volume of 600.74K shares.

BXRX Market Performance

BXRX stocks went up by 28.33% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.65% and a quarterly performance of 3.49%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.06% for BXRX stocks with the simple moving average of -20.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXRX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BXRX shares by setting it to “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for BXRX socks in the upcoming period according to JMP Securities is $13 based on the research report published on May 15, 2020.

BXRX Stocks 15.09% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Baudax Bio, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -62.03% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.70%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.69% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.58% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BXRX went up by +28.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.93. In addition, Baudax Bio, Inc. saw -44.36% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BXRX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX), starting from CHURCHILL WINSTON J, who bought 6,500 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Mar 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 6,500 shares of Baudax Bio, Inc., valued at $14,820 with the latest closing price.

CHURCHILL WINSTON J, the Director of Baudax Bio, Inc., bought 25,000 shares at the value of $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26, which means that CHURCHILL WINSTON J is holding 52,782 shares at the value of $61,000 based on the most recent closing price.