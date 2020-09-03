Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC)

by Denise Gardner

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) went up by 2.62% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.85 and move down -191.49%, while HMHC stocks collected 13.53% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Announces Integrated Social-Emotional Learning Curriculum Based on Best-Selling Memoir

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) Worth an Investment?

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) The 36 Months beta value for HMHC stocks is at 1.36, while 1 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.90 which is $0.55 above current price. HMHC currently has a short float of 5.83% and public float of 124.84M with average trading volume of 5.05M shares.

HMHC Market Performance

HMHC stocks went up by 13.53% for the week, with the monthly drop of -25.63% and a quarterly performance of 8.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.35%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.20% for HMHC stocks with the simple moving average of -33.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HMHC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HMHC shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for HMHC socks in the upcoming period according to BMO Capital Markets is $3 based on the research report published on April 7, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HMHC stock at the price of $1, previously predicting the value of $7.50. The rating they have provided for HMHC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 3, 2020.

Goldman gave “ Neutral” rating to HMHC stocks, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 10, 2020.

HMHC Stocks 2.56% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -65.69% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.27%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, while the shares sank at the distance of -31.49% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +11.37% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HMHC went up by +13.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -60.37% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.51. In addition, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company saw -62.40% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HMHC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC), starting from Lynch John J Jr, who sold 6,005 shares at the price of $1.27 back on May 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 281,358 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, valued at $7,626 with the latest closing price.

HMHC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -10.33 for the present operating margin and +37.48 for gross margin. The net margin for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company stands at -15.38. Total capital return value is set at -9.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.93. Equity return holds the value -105.60%, with -18.10% for asset returns.

Based on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC), the company’s capital structure generated 141.41 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 58.58. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.87 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -2.95 and long-term debt to capital is 136.52.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.92 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is 7.17 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Quick Links