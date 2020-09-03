iBio, Inc. (IBIO): All the Basics You Need to Know

iBio, Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) went up by 2.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.45 and move down -270.65%, while IBIO stocks collected -4.29% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/28/20 that iBio and Planet Biotechnology Enter into Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for the Development of a COVID-19 Therapeutic

iBio, Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) Worth an Investment?

iBio, Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) The 36 Months beta value for IBIO stocks is at -5.94, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for iBio, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.10 which is $1.09 above current price. IBIO currently has a short float of 6.27% and public float of 116.37M with average trading volume of 32.74M shares.

IBIO Market Performance

IBIO stocks went down by -4.29% for the week, with the monthly drop of -54.21% and a quarterly performance of 18.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 215.05%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.63% for IBIO stocks with the simple moving average of 43.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on iBio, Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBIO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for IBIO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for IBIO socks in the upcoming period according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.55 based on the research report published on June 26, 2020.

IBIO Stocks -35.30% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, iBio, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -73.02% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 17.20%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, while the shares sank at the distance of -54.21% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +38.62% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IBIO went down by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +1,262.71% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.51. In addition, iBio, Inc. saw 707.23% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

IBIO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at iBio, Inc. (IBIO), starting from Eastern Capital LTD, who sold 15,864,436 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 8,629,693 shares of iBio, Inc., valued at $46,330,499 with the latest closing price.

Eastern Capital LTD, the 10% Owner of iBio, Inc., sold 7,264,864 shares at the value of $3.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Eastern Capital LTD is holding 24,494,129 shares at the value of $28,429,592 based on the most recent closing price.

IBIO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -773.49 for the present operating margin. The net margin for iBio, Inc. stands at -871.80. Total capital return value is set at -45.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.60.

Based on iBio, Inc. (IBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 1,010.31 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 90.99. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 81.36 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -8.22 and long-term debt to capital is 1,001.66.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 149.00 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for iBio, Inc. is 23.47 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.