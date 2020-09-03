Here’s Our Rant About Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) went up by 2.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.06 and move up 0.25%, while FBIO stocks collected 21.64% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that LD Micro — 360 Companies Set to Present this Week

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Worth an Investment?

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) The 36 Months beta value for FBIO stocks is at 2.13, while 5 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Fortress Biotech, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.80 which is -$4.07 below current price. FBIO currently has a short float of 2.29% and public float of 65.58M with average trading volume of 1.23M shares.

FBIO Market Performance

FBIO stocks went up by 21.64% for the week, with the monthly jump of 45.02% and a quarterly performance of 41.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 134.20%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.89% for FBIO stocks with the simple moving average of 65.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIO stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for FBIO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for FBIO socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $9 based on the research report published on December 18, 2019.

B. Riley FBR, Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBIO stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for FBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave “Buy” rating to FBIO stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 11, 2017.

FBIO Stocks 34.80% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Fortress Biotech, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.37% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.61%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, while the shares surge at the distance of +39.08% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +49.82% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO went up by +21.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +128.93% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.40. In addition, Fortress Biotech, Inc. saw 58.56% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

FBIO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO), starting from Hoenlein Malcolm, who bought 16,667 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 16,667 shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc., valued at $300,006 with the latest closing price.

ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, the PRESIDENT, CEO & CHAIRMAN of Fortress Biotech, Inc., bought 52,500 shares at the value of $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD is holding 92,500 shares at the value of $945,000 based on the most recent closing price.

FBIO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -302.54 for the present operating margin and +66.00 for gross margin. The net margin for Fortress Biotech, Inc. stands at -109.09. Total capital return value is set at -78.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.14. Equity return holds the value -144.10%, with -22.80% for asset returns.

Based on Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 420.19 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 80.78. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 48.65 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -9.35 and long-term debt to capital is 385.85.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.37 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for Fortress Biotech, Inc. is 3.33 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.