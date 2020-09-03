Search
Here’s How One Should Trade BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) Now

by Melissa Arnold

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $162.50 and move down -45.09%, while BIGC stocks collected -19.42% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/31/20 that BigCommerce Sags as the Street Takes Cautious View

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Worth an Investment?

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) 0 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $113.40 which is -$112 below current price. BIGC currently has a short float of 3.05% and public float of 29.32M with average trading volume of 5.60M shares.

BIGC Market Performance

BIGC stocks went down by -19.42% for the week. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.59% for BIGC stocks with the simple moving average of 24.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIGC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BIGC shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for BIGC socks in the upcoming period according to Truist is $132 based on the research report published on August 31, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIGC stock at the price of $132. The rating they have provided for BIGC stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 31, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “Underweight” rating to BIGC stocks, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on August 31, 2020.

BIGC Stocks 24.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -31.08% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at -, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 15.38%.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC went down by -19.42%. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. saw 54.97% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BIGC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -36.56 for the present operating margin and +75.89 for gross margin. The net margin for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. stands at -37.99.

