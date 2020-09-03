Here’s a Way to Trade Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) went down by -4.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.59 and move down -195%, while TTNP stocks collected -14.94% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Titan Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Worth an Investment?

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) The 36 Months beta value for TTNP stocks is at 0.81, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $0.90 which is -$0.2 below current price. TTNP currently has a short float of 7.20% and public float of 95.38M with average trading volume of 9.76M shares.

TTNP Market Performance

TTNP stocks went down by -14.94% for the week, with the monthly drop of -34.40% and a quarterly performance of -43.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.28%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.54% for TTNP stocks with the simple moving average of -21.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTNP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TTNP shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for TTNP socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on June 26, 2019.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTNP stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for TTNP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 10, 2017.

TTNP Stocks -30.75% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -65.47% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.27%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, while the shares sank at the distance of -32.19% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -38.32% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TTNP went down by -14.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +23.51% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.2611. In addition, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 4.74% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TTNP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -466.46 for the present operating margin and +64.33 for gross margin. The net margin for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -455.77. Total capital return value is set at -197.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -202.93.

Based on Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP), the company’s capital structure generated 309.91 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 75.60. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.64 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -17.42 and long-term debt to capital is 290.93.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.02 with debt to enterprise value settled at 1.21. The receivables turnover for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 2.55 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.