Growth Curve Analysis: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) grow 46.11% in last 30 days

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) went down by -0.39% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.00 and move down -11.61%, while SCVL stocks collected 30.99% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Shoe Carnival Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Worth an Investment?

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.08 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SCVL Market Performance

SCVL stocks went up by 30.99% for the week, with the monthly jump of 46.11% and a quarterly performance of 24.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.05%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.35% for SCVL stocks with the simple moving average of 23.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCVL stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for SCVL shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for SCVL socks in the upcoming period according to Sidoti is $35 based on the research report published on September 2, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCVL stock at the price of $42, previously predicting the value of $37. The rating they have provided for SCVL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 1, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group gave “Buy” rating to SCVL stocks, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on May 21, 2020.

SCVL Stocks 29.94% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Shoe Carnival, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.40% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, while the shares surge at the distance of +43.76% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +23.46% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SCVL went up by +30.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -2.13% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $28.04. In addition, Shoe Carnival, Inc. saw -3.86% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SCVL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL), starting from ASCHLEMAN JAMES A, who sold 1,500 shares at the price of $29.61 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 13,978 shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc., valued at $44,415 with the latest closing price.

KLEEBERGER KENT A, the Director of Shoe Carnival, Inc., sold 1,620 shares at the value of $36.96 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that KLEEBERGER KENT A is holding 13,434 shares at the value of $59,875 based on the most recent closing price.

SCVL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.39 for the present operating margin and +30.09 for gross margin. The net margin for Shoe Carnival, Inc. stands at +4.13. Total capital return value is set at 13.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.77. Equity return holds the value 4.30%, with 2.00% for asset returns.

Based on Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL), the company’s capital structure generated 79.79 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.38. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 34.62 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 292.72 and long-term debt to capital is 65.28.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.68 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for Shoe Carnival, Inc. is 525.77 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.