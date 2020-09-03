Growth Curve Analysis: Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) slid -79.30% in last 30 days

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) went up by 3.69% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.84 and move down -1134.78%, while ONTX stocks collected -22.26% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that Onconova Therapeutics Announces Election of James J. Marino, JD, MBA as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Worth an Investment?

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) The 36 Months beta value for ONTX stocks is at 2.13, while 0 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.83 which is -$0.23 below current price. ONTX currently has a short float of 6.38% and public float of 177.96M with average trading volume of 19.70M shares.

ONTX Market Performance

ONTX stocks went down by -22.26% for the week, with the monthly drop of -79.30% and a quarterly performance of -49.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.50%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -70.79% for ONTX stocks with the simple moving average of -53.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ONTX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ONTX socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $7.50 based on the research report published on March 1, 2018.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONTX stock at the price of $7.50. The rating they have provided for ONTX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 17, 2018.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to ONTX stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 9, 2017.

ONTX Stocks -71.82% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -91.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.68%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.28%, while the shares sank at the distance of -79.49% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -62.66% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ONTX went down by -22.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -34.96% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.7355. In addition, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. saw -40.55% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ONTX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX), starting from Reddy E Premkumar, who sold 527,863 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Aug 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 16,683 shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $143,948 with the latest closing price.

Hoffman Michael B, the Director of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., sold 182,492 shares at the value of $0.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Hoffman Michael B is holding 21,919 shares at the value of $49,620 based on the most recent closing price.

ONTX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -994.00 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -985.02. Total capital return value is set at -255.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -253.56. Equity return holds the value -214.80%, with -101.50% for asset returns.