Growth Curve Analysis: Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) grow 36.58% in last 30 days

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.71 and move down -3.91%, while PLAN stocks collected 5.43% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Worth an Investment?

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) 13 of the analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Anaplan, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $64.11 which is $2.44 above current price. PLAN currently has a short float of 13.39% and public float of 125.78M with average trading volume of 2.82M shares.

PLAN Market Performance

PLAN stocks went up by 5.43% for the week, with the monthly jump of 36.58% and a quarterly performance of 40.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.05%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.69% for PLAN stocks with the simple moving average of 29.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PLAN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PLAN socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $70 based on the research report published on August 27, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAN stock at the price of $70. The rating they have provided for PLAN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 26, 2020.

Barclays gave “Equal Weight” rating to PLAN stocks, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on August 24, 2020.

PLAN Stocks 28.66% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Anaplan, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -3.77% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.62%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, while the shares surge at the distance of +35.10% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +30.34% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PLAN went up by +5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +28.26% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $50.77. In addition, Anaplan, Inc. saw 17.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PLAN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN), starting from CALDERONI FRANK, who sold 215,000 shares at the price of $62.06 back on Aug 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 570,000 shares of Anaplan, Inc., valued at $13,342,954 with the latest closing price.

CALDERONI FRANK, the Chairman and CEO of Anaplan, Inc., sold 52,472 shares at the value of $46.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that CALDERONI FRANK is holding 834,662 shares at the value of $2,421,840 based on the most recent closing price.

PLAN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -42.28 for the present operating margin and +73.92 for gross margin. The net margin for Anaplan, Inc. stands at -42.88. Total capital return value is set at -44.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.60. Equity return holds the value -51.00%, with -23.90% for asset returns.

Based on Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN), the company’s capital structure generated 19.03 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 15.99.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 20.75 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Anaplan, Inc. is 3.44 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.