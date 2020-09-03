GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/16/2020

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) went down by -2.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.88 and move down -45.83%, while GRWG stocks collected 11.67% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/28/20 that The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is No Longer Investigating Claims Against GrowGeneration Corp.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Worth an Investment?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 784.50 times of increase in earnings at the present.

GRWG Market Performance

GRWG stocks went up by 11.67% for the week, with the monthly jump of 72.13% and a quarterly performance of 130.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 186.84%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.14% for GRWG stocks with the simple moving average of 156.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GRWG shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for GRWG socks in the upcoming period according to Stifel is $22 based on the research report published on August 27, 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRWG stock at the price of $15. The rating they have provided for GRWG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave “Buy” rating to GRWG stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 20, 2020.

GRWG Stocks 57.69% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, GrowGeneration Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -31.42% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.20%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, while the shares surge at the distance of +72.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +123.50% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG went up by +11.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +286.45% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.20. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp. saw 282.68% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

GRWG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), starting from LAMIRATO MONTY R, who sold 13,500 shares at the price of $16.78 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 94,541 shares of GrowGeneration Corp., valued at $226,530 with the latest closing price.

Salaman Michael, the President of GrowGeneration Corp., sold 125,000 shares at the value of $16.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Salaman Michael is holding 1,163,501 shares at the value of $2,066,300 based on the most recent closing price.

GRWG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.68 for the present operating margin and +22.45 for gross margin. The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp. stands at +2.36. Total capital return value is set at 4.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.07. Equity return holds the value 1.90%, with 1.40% for asset returns.

Based on GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.84 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 12.92. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 11.10 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.33 and long-term debt to capital is 11.22.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.95 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for GrowGeneration Corp. is 29.99 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.