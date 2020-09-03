Search
Home Trending
Trending

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

by Ethane Eddington

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 7.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move down -116.76%, while EVFM stocks collected 11.25% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that Evofem Biosciences to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Worth an Investment?

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) The 36 Months beta value for EVFM stocks is at 0.23, while 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.25 which is -$3.46 below current price. EVFM currently has a short float of 4.58% and public float of 80.00M with average trading volume of 4.17M shares.

EVFM Market Performance

EVFM stocks went up by 11.25% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.57% and a quarterly performance of 5.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.69%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.22% for EVFM stocks with the simple moving average of -26.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVFM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EVFM shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for EVFM socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on August 20, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVFM stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for EVFM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 8, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave “Overweight” rating to EVFM stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 16, 2019.

EVFM Stocks 14.15% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -53.87% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.09%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.82% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +20.56% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EVFM went up by +11.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -36.28% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.13. In addition, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. saw -43.92% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EVFM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM), starting from Rarick Lisa Dale, who bought 5,250 shares at the price of $2.99 back on Jun 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,250 shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc., valued at $15,698 with the latest closing price.

Hall William Walmsley, the Director of Evofem Biosciences, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at the value of $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Hall William Walmsley is holding 5,000 shares at the value of $14,250 based on the most recent closing price.

EVFM Stock Fundamentals

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.24.

Previous articleXpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/11/2020
Next articleIs Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $13.00

Related Articles

Trending

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) future in Energy Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.39 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) went down by -16.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.58 and move...
Companies

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went up by 1.99% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $84.97 and move...

Latest Posts

Trending

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) future in Energy Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.39 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) went down by -16.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.58 and move...
View Post
Companies

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went up by 1.99% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $84.97 and move...
View Post
Business

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) went down by -3.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.92 and move...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) went up by 2.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.06 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) went down by -16.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.58 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s a Way to Trade Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Nicola Day - 0
Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) went up by 2.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.29 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Time to Pay a Little Attention to TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TransEnterix, Inc. (AMEX:TRXC) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.98 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.07 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

– 20.23 – 20.75: is It Good Range to Buy Valvoline Inc. (VVV)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.90 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) went down by -3.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.92 and move...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Inpixon (INPX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) went up by 3.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.25 and move down -2317.36%,...
Read more
Business

Why Do Investors Care About Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) went down by -6.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.40 and move down...
Read more
Business

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Nicola Day - 0
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $134.42 and move...
Read more
Business

Will LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) went down by -10.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.87 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went up by 1.99% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $84.97 and move...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How One Should Trade Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.13 and move...
Read more
Companies

Why Investors Need To Watch Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)?

Nicola Day - 0
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) went up by 6.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $387.70 and move...
Read more
Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) went down by -1.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.24 and move...
Read more
Companies

Analyzing Future Direction of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI): Next Earning Report on 11/05/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 4.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.57 and move...
Read more

Quick Links