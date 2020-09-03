eBay Inc. (EBAY) future in Consumer Cyclical Sector

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $61.06 and move down -10.86%, while EBAY stocks collected -5.97% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that eBay Teams Up with UPS(R) to Offer New Shipping Options on Its Marketplace

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Worth an Investment?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.13 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EBAY Market Performance

EBAY stocks went down by -5.97% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.21% and a quarterly performance of 11.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.96%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.16% for EBAY stocks with the simple moving average of 31.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBAY stock at the price of $57. The rating they have provided for EBAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 26, 2020.

Jefferies gave “ Hold” rating to EBAY stocks, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on June 10, 2020.

EBAY Stocks -1.32% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, eBay Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.79% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.66%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.78% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.61% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY went down by -5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +56.18% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $56.22. In addition, eBay Inc. saw 52.55% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

EBAY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at eBay Inc. (EBAY), starting from Huber Marie Oh, who sold 53,869 shares at the price of $55.31 back on Aug 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 55,929 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $2,979,494 with the latest closing price.

Jones Wendy Elizabeth, the SVP, Global Customer Exp & Ops of eBay Inc., sold 41,034 shares at the value of $58.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Jones Wendy Elizabeth is holding 0 shares at the value of $2,380,112 based on the most recent closing price.

EBAY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +21.62 for the present operating margin and +76.15 for gross margin. The net margin for eBay Inc. stands at +16.72. Total capital return value is set at 17.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.89. Equity return holds the value 180.10%, with 26.50% for asset returns.

Based on eBay Inc. (EBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 293.45 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 74.58. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.34 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.45 and long-term debt to capital is 251.92.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.41 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for eBay Inc. is 7.90 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.