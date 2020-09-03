Search
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Plans and Analysts Expectations

by Ethane Eddington

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $48.80 and move down -158.61%, while PLAY stocks collected 33.83% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on September 10, 2020

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Worth an Investment?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.70 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PLAY Market Performance

PLAY stocks went up by 33.83% for the week, with the monthly jump of 48.47% and a quarterly performance of -3.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.94% for PLAY stocks with the simple moving average of -21.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for PLAY shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PLAY socks in the upcoming period according to SunTrust is $4 based on the research report published on June 12, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAY stock at the price of $13, previously predicting the value of $53. The rating they have provided for PLAY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 3, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “ Neutral” rating to PLAY stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 17, 2020.

PLAY Stocks 37.84% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -61.33% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.64%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.95%, while the shares surge at the distance of +45.49% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +16.91% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY went up by +33.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -51.73% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.16. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. saw -53.02% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PLAY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY), starting from Mulleady John, who sold 11,854 shares at the price of $13.83 back on Jun 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 44,862 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., valued at $163,948 with the latest closing price.

JENKINS BRIAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., sold 13,370 shares at the value of $15.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that JENKINS BRIAN is holding 166,912 shares at the value of $205,845 based on the most recent closing price.

PLAY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +12.33 for the present operating margin and +17.46 for gross margin. The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. stands at +7.40. Total capital return value is set at 11.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.19. Equity return holds the value 7.50%, with 0.60% for asset returns.

Based on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,129.00 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 91.86. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 80.81 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.93 and long-term debt to capital is 1,093.28.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.52 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is 127.25 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

