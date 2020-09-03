Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): All the Basics You Need to Know

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) went down by -4.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.97 and move down -5.51%, while CLDR stocks collected 6.60% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Cloudera Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Worth an Investment?

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) The 36 Months beta value for CLDR stocks is at 0.97, while 4 of the analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Cloudera, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 11 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.21 which is -$1.03 below current price. CLDR currently has a short float of 6.85% and public float of 289.38M with average trading volume of 7.50M shares.

CLDR Market Performance

CLDR stocks went up by 6.60% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.43% and a quarterly performance of 22.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.63%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.94% for CLDR stocks with the simple moving average of 28.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLDR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CLDR shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for CLDR socks in the upcoming period according to Northland Capital is $6 based on the research report published on June 9, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLDR stock at the price of $14. The rating they have provided for CLDR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 3, 2020.

JMP Securities gave “ Mkt Outperform” rating to CLDR stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 5, 2019.

CLDR Stocks 10.94% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cloudera, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.23% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.36%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.64% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.58% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CLDR went up by +6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +51.14% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.00. In addition, Cloudera, Inc. saw 13.84% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CLDR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR), starting from KLAUSMEYER KEVIN, who sold 41,513 shares at the price of $12.34 back on Jun 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 106,288 shares of Cloudera, Inc., valued at $512,171 with the latest closing price.

Reasoner Scott, the Chief Accounting Officer of Cloudera, Inc., sold 1,721 shares at the value of $12.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Reasoner Scott is holding 133,975 shares at the value of $21,885 based on the most recent closing price.

CLDR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -42.78 for the present operating margin and +62.06 for gross margin. The net margin for Cloudera, Inc. stands at -42.38. Total capital return value is set at -21.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.08. Equity return holds the value -20.30%, with -13.00% for asset returns.

Based on Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 14.70 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 12.82.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.45 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for Cloudera, Inc. is 3.16 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.