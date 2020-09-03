CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) went down by -3.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.92 and move down -758.82%, while CHFS stocks collected -6.39% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that CHF Solutions Receives 180-Day Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) Worth an Investment?

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) The 36 Months beta value for CHFS stocks is at 1.59, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for CHF Solutions, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.65 which is -$0.34 below current price. CHFS currently has a short float of 5.23% and public float of 36.14M with average trading volume of 13.01M shares.

CHFS Market Performance

CHFS stocks went down by -6.39% for the week, with the monthly drop of -65.07% and a quarterly performance of -28.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.57%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.48% for CHFS stocks with the simple moving average of -39.28% for the last 200 days.

CHFS Stocks -42.99% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CHF Solutions, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -88.46% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.36%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 12.81%, while the shares sank at the distance of -59.89% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -31.20% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CHFS went down by -6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -48.21% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.4892. In addition, CHF Solutions, Inc. saw -60.87% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CHFS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -328.54 for the present operating margin and +51.73 for gross margin. The net margin for CHF Solutions, Inc. stands at -328.69. Total capital return value is set at -432.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -442.51. Equity return holds the value -398.50%, with -258.90% for asset returns.

Based on CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS), the company’s capital structure generated 22.46 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 18.34.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.23 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for CHF Solutions, Inc. is 6.95 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.