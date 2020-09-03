Celanese Corporation (CE) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/19/2020

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $128.88 and move down -21.39%, while CE stocks collected 3.29% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Worth an Investment?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.90 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CE Market Performance

CE stocks went up by 3.29% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.90% and a quarterly performance of 10.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.72%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.49% for CE stocks with the simple moving average of 9.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CE shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for CE socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $120 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE stock at the price of $110. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 30, 2020.

Alembic Global Advisors gave “ Overweight” rating to CE stocks, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on July 27, 2020.

CE Stocks 12.07% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Celanese Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.43%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.98% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +23.64% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CE went up by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -15.71% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $101.96. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw -13.77% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.36 for the present operating margin and +25.09 for gross margin. The net margin for Celanese Corporation stands at +13.63. Total capital return value is set at 14.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return holds the value 24.80%, with 6.70% for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corporation (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 164.14 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 62.14. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 43.43 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.11 and long-term debt to capital is 143.20.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.07 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for Celanese Corporation is 5.04 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.