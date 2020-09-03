Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Loss -84.34% in one Year: What’s Next?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) went down by -6.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $53.60 and move down -805.41%, while CPE stocks collected -14.08% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Callon Petroleum Company Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Worth an Investment?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) The 36 Months beta value for CPE stocks is at 2.96, while 3 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Callon Petroleum Company stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 10 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $11.40 which is $5 above current price. CPE currently has a short float of 14.50% and public float of 38.64M with average trading volume of 3.35M shares.

CPE Market Performance

CPE stocks went down by -14.08% for the week, with the monthly drop of -53.75% and a quarterly performance of -28.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.34%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.88% for CPE stocks with the simple moving average of -69.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPE stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for CPE shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CPE socks in the upcoming period according to MKM Partners is $2 based on the research report published on May 28, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPE stock at the price of $2. The rating they have provided for CPE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 14, 2020.

Tudor Pickering gave “ Sell” rating to CPE stocks, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on May 4, 2020.

CPE Stocks -43.90% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Callon Petroleum Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -88.96% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.00%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, while the shares sank at the distance of -49.40% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -56.79% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CPE went down by -14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -86.45% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.15. In addition, Callon Petroleum Company saw -87.74% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CPE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), starting from Faulkenberry Barbara J, who bought 2,750 shares at the price of $10.89 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 6,761 shares of Callon Petroleum Company, valued at $29,948 with the latest closing price.

JOHNSON S P IV, the Director of Callon Petroleum Company, sold 12,000 shares at the value of $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that JOHNSON S P IV is holding 852,652 shares at the value of $24,000 based on the most recent closing price.

CPE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +36.78 for the present operating margin and +44.04 for gross margin. The net margin for Callon Petroleum Company stands at +10.11. Total capital return value is set at 4.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return holds the value -48.10%, with -21.70% for asset returns.

Based on Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), the company’s capital structure generated 101.33 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 50.33. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 44.99 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.03 and long-term debt to capital is 100.00.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.52 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for Callon Petroleum Company is 3.94 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.