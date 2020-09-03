Buy or Sell Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.00 and move down -13.31%, while PRMW stocks collected 1.07% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Primo Water Corporation Announces Acquisition of Substantially All of the Assets of Mountain Glacier Located in Texas and Tennessee, Adding Over 2,500 Customers

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) Worth an Investment?

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) The 36 Months beta value for PRMW stocks is at 1.16, while 8 of the analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Primo Water Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $16.91 which is $2.88 above current price. PRMW currently has a short float of 5.60% and public float of 155.05M with average trading volume of 1.86M shares.

PRMW Market Performance

PRMW stocks went up by 1.07% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.21% and a quarterly performance of 13.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.80%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.05% for PRMW stocks with the simple moving average of 9.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRMW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PRMW shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for PRMW socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on April 20, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRMW stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for PRMW stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 14, 2020.

Lake Street gave “ Hold” rating to PRMW stocks, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 6, 2019.

PRMW Stocks 0.13% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Primo Water Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -11.75% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.65%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.22% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -3.22% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PRMW went up by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +9.88% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.39. In addition, Primo Water Corporation saw 3.22% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PRMW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), starting from BRENNER RICHARD A, who sold 90 shares at the price of $15.31 back on Feb 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 26 shares of Primo Water Corporation, valued at $1,378 with the latest closing price.

BRENNER RICHARD A, the Director of Primo Water Corporation, sold 90 shares at the value of $15.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that BRENNER RICHARD A is holding 174,232 shares at the value of $1,378 based on the most recent closing price.

PRMW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.13 for the present operating margin and +51.61 for gross margin. The net margin for Primo Water Corporation stands at +0.00. Total capital return value is set at 4.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.00. Equity return holds the value -8.90%, with -3.20% for asset returns.

Based on Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), the company’s capital structure generated 134.58 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 57.37. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.29 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.57 and long-term debt to capital is 122.45.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.31 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for Primo Water Corporation is 8.11 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.