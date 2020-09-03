Search
Buy or Sell ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Melissa Arnold

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) went down by -16.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.58 and move down -258.8%, while ADTX stocks collected -29.37% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Aditx Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $9.6 Million Follow-On Public Offering

ADTX Market Performance

ADTX stocks went down by -29.37% for the week, with the monthly drop of -34.56%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.13% for ADTX stocks with the simple moving average of -35.42% for the last 200 days.

ADTX Stocks -35.42% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -72.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 14.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 14.02%, while the shares sank at the distance of -32.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ADTX went down by -29.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.40. In addition, ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. saw -47.23% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

Quick Links