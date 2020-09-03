Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): All the Basics You Need to Know

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $68.34 and move down -10.94%, while BMY stocks collected -1.09% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Citi’s 15(th) Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Worth an Investment?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) The 36 Months beta value for BMY stocks is at 0.68, while 8 of the analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $73.17 which is $11.65 above current price. BMY currently has a short float of 0.64% and public float of 2.25B with average trading volume of 11.88M shares.

BMY Market Performance

BMY stocks went down by -1.09% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.58% and a quarterly performance of 1.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.01%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.17% for BMY stocks with the simple moving average of 1.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BMY shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for BMY socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $75 based on the research report published on July 28, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMY stock at the price of $64. The rating they have provided for BMY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 2, 2020.

Societe Generale gave “ Hold” rating to BMY stocks, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 23, 2020.

BMY Stocks 2.21% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.86% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.69%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.20% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.52% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BMY went down by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +5.14% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $62.43. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company saw -4.03% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BMY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), starting from Caforio Giovanni, who sold 39,840 shares at the price of $62.70 back on Aug 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 445,584 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, valued at $2,497,968 with the latest closing price.

Eid Joseph, the SVP,Head Glob. Medical Affairs of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sold 5,327 shares at the value of $64.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Eid Joseph is holding 2,534 shares at the value of $340,928 based on the most recent closing price.

BMY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +24.63 for the present operating margin and +65.98 for gross margin. The net margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at +13.15. Total capital return value is set at 10.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.96. Equity return holds the value -1.30%, with -0.50% for asset returns.

Based on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), the company’s capital structure generated 92.13 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 47.95. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.58 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 9.82 and long-term debt to capital is 85.39.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.44 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 3.68 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.