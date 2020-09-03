Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) rising towards new 52-week high

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.57 and move up 0.4%, while EAT stocks collected 21.84% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that Road Trip Your Way To Free Chili’s For One Year This Labor Day

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Worth an Investment?

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.98 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EAT Market Performance

EAT stocks went up by 21.84% for the week, with the monthly jump of 72.73% and a quarterly performance of 62.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.28%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.32% for EAT stocks with the simple moving average of 56.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAT stock at the price of $39. The rating they have provided for EAT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 28, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave “Outperform” rating to EAT stocks, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on August 18, 2020.

EAT Stocks 62.12% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Brinker International, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.40% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.31%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, while the shares surge at the distance of +70.45% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +85.62% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EAT went up by +21.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +8.32% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $37.92. In addition, Brinker International, Inc. saw 13.71% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

EAT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Brinker International, Inc. (EAT), starting from Allen Frances L., who bought 400 shares at the price of $43.24 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,082 shares of Brinker International, Inc., valued at $17,296 with the latest closing price.

Patra Pankaj K, the SVP, CIO of Brinker International, Inc., sold 2,285 shares at the value of $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Patra Pankaj K is holding 5,819 shares at the value of $91,400 based on the most recent closing price.

EAT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.57 for the present operating margin and +8.00 for gross margin. The net margin for Brinker International, Inc. stands at +0.79. Equity return holds the value -4.40%, with 1.00% for asset returns.