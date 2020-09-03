Analyzing Future Direction of Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Next Earning Report on 11/03/2020

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) went down by -8.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.83 and move down -112.31%, while MTDR stocks collected -2.71% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-Up of Expansion of San Mateo’s Black River Processing Plant in Eddy County, New Mexico

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Worth an Investment?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) The 36 Months beta value for MTDR stocks is at 4.83, while 6 of the analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Matador Resources Company stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.10 which is $2.58 above current price. MTDR currently has a short float of 20.52% and public float of 109.93M with average trading volume of 4.00M shares.

MTDR Market Performance

MTDR stocks went down by -2.71% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.59% and a quarterly performance of 5.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.75%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.59% for MTDR stocks with the simple moving average of -6.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MTDR shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for MTDR socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on July 23, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTDR stock at the price of $12.75. The rating they have provided for MTDR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 22, 2020.

Stifel gave “ Buy” rating to MTDR stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 20, 2020.

MTDR Stocks 3.30% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Matador Resources Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -52.89% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.69%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.52% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR went down by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -37.10% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.68. In addition, Matador Resources Company saw -48.02% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MTDR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Matador Resources Company (MTDR), starting from STEWART KENNETH L., who bought 1,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 75,189 shares of Matador Resources Company, valued at $9,810 with the latest closing price.

PARKER TIMOTHY E., the Director of Matador Resources Company, bought 1,600 shares at the value of $9.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that PARKER TIMOTHY E. is holding 61,053 shares at the value of $15,360 based on the most recent closing price.

MTDR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +27.21 for the present operating margin and +35.00 for gross margin. The net margin for Matador Resources Company stands at +8.54. Total capital return value is set at 8.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.72. Equity return holds the value -8.80%, with -3.90% for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Company (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 91.37 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 47.74. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 41.17 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.40 and long-term debt to capital is 88.59.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.75 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for Matador Resources Company is 6.13 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.