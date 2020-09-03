Analyzing Future Direction of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF): Next Earning Report on 11/09/2020

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $143.87 and move down -14.22%, while IFF stocks collected 0.85% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that IFF Shareholders Approve Merger with DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences Business

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Worth an Investment?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.86 times of increase in earnings at the present.

IFF Market Performance

IFF stocks went up by 0.85% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.06% and a quarterly performance of -7.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.56%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.38% for IFF stocks with the simple moving average of -0.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFF stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IFF shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for IFF socks in the upcoming period according to Robert W. Baird is $150 based on the research report published on August 26, 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IFF stock at the price of $150. The rating they have provided for IFF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 10, 2020.

Exane BNP Paribas gave “ Underperform” rating to IFF stocks, setting the target price at $111 in the report published on June 22, 2020.

IFF Stocks 0.58% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.45% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.36% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.15% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IFF went up by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -5.94% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $124.22. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. saw -2.37% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

IFF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), starting from MIRZAYANTZ NICOLAS, who sold 156 shares at the price of $118.04 back on Apr 16. After this action, Rushing now owns 32,452 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., valued at $18,414 with the latest closing price.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd, the 10% Owner of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., bought 9,492 shares at the value of $111.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Winder Investment Pte Ltd is holding 24,130,000 shares at the value of $1,056,456 based on the most recent closing price.

IFF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.22 for the present operating margin and +37.30 for gross margin. The net margin for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stands at +8.81. Total capital return value is set at 7.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return holds the value 7.00%, with 3.30% for asset returns.

Based on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), the company’s capital structure generated 75.24 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 42.94. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 35.21 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.69 and long-term debt to capital is 68.41.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.65 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 5.24 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.