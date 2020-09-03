Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) went up by 5.57% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.07 and move down -68.61%, while AMRS stocks collected 11.46% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that (PR) Amyris Scales First Fermentation-Based Cannabinoid

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Worth an Investment?

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) The 36 Months beta value for AMRS stocks is at 0.46, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Amyris, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.00 which is -$3.6 below current price. AMRS currently has a short float of 18.94% and public float of 116.10M with average trading volume of 2.39M shares.

AMRS Market Performance

AMRS stocks went up by 11.46% for the week, with the monthly drop of -26.53% and a quarterly performance of -26.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.32%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.84% for AMRS stocks with the simple moving average of 6.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AMRS shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for AMRS socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $8 based on the research report published on December 12, 2019.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRS stock at the price of $8, previously predicting the value of $10. The rating they have provided for AMRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 14, 2018.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. gave “Buy” rating to AMRS stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 25, 2018.

AMRS Stocks -11.10% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Amyris, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -40.69% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.99%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, while the shares sank at the distance of -27.13% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -15.09% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS went up by +11.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -6.74% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.50. In addition, Amyris, Inc. saw 16.50% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AMRS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Amyris, Inc. (AMRS), starting from Kung Frank, who bought 3,689,225 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 6,284,876 shares of Amyris, Inc., valued at $11,067,675 with the latest closing price.

DOERR L JOHN, the Director of Amyris, Inc., bought 52,785 shares at the value of $3.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that DOERR L JOHN is holding 53,263,647 shares at the value of $179,997 based on the most recent closing price.

AMRS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -79.76 for the present operating margin and +50.06 for gross margin. The net margin for Amyris, Inc. stands at -154.29. Equity return holds the value 181.70%, with -180.30% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.98 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for Amyris, Inc. is 5.64 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.