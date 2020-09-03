AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) future in Communication Services Sector

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.46 and move down -129.99%, while AMCX stocks collected -8.91% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/25/20 that 10 Cheap, Overlooked Mid-Cap Stocks With Plenty of Upside

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Worth an Investment?

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.67 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AMCX Market Performance

AMCX stocks went down by -8.91% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.63% and a quarterly performance of -29.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.70%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.98% for AMCX stocks with the simple moving average of -24.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCX stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for AMCX shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for AMCX socks in the upcoming period according to Macquarie is $29 based on the research report published on August 7, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMCX stock at the price of $19. The rating they have provided for AMCX stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 13, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “Outperform” rating to AMCX stocks, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 28, 2020.

AMCX Stocks -6.02% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AMC Networks Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -56.52% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.58%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.53% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -13.53% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AMCX went down by -8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -42.47% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $24.53. In addition, AMC Networks Inc. saw -42.25% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AMCX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +26.59 for the present operating margin and +48.79 for gross margin. The net margin for AMC Networks Inc. stands at +12.43. Total capital return value is set at 20.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.36. Equity return holds the value 30.00%, with 3.50% for asset returns.

Based on AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), the company’s capital structure generated 501.85 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 83.38. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 59.70 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.15 and long-term debt to capital is 488.30.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.67 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for AMC Networks Inc. is 3.58 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.90.