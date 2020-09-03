Search
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Everything Investors Need To Know

by Denise Gardner

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went up by 3.54% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.78 and move down -10.92%, while ATUS stocks collected 6.35% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Altice USA, Inc. Presents Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic Broadband

ATUS Market Performance

ATUS stocks went up by 6.35% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.39% and a quarterly performance of 10.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.21%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.20% for ATUS stocks with the simple moving average of 12.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ATUS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ATUS socks in the upcoming period according to TD Securities is $7 based on the research report published on August 4, 2020.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATUS stock at the price of $28. The rating they have provided for ATUS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15, 2020.

Bernstein gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to ATUS stocks, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 5, 2020.

ATUS Stocks 12.71% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Altice USA, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.85% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.31%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +16.56% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS went up by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +6.58% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $27.26. In addition, Altice USA, Inc. saw 4.79% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ATUS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS), starting from Schmidt Colleen, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $28.00 back on Sep 02. After this action, Rushing now owns 224,301 shares of Altice USA, Inc., valued at $840,000 with the latest closing price.

Schmidt Colleen, the EVP Human Resources of Altice USA, Inc., sold 80,000 shares at the value of $27.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Schmidt Colleen is holding 254,301 shares at the value of $2,207,200 based on the most recent closing price.

ATUS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +19.43 for the present operating margin and +43.00 for gross margin. The net margin for Altice USA, Inc. stands at +1.42. Total capital return value is set at 7.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.52. Equity return holds the value 10.00%, with 0.60% for asset returns.

Based on Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,039.65 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 91.23. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 70.67 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.23 and long-term debt to capital is 1,080.13.

EBITDA value lies at +1.08 B with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 5.81. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.33 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for Altice USA, Inc. is 20.99 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

