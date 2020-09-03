Search
Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Gains 87.56% in one Year: What’s Next?

by Melissa Arnold

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 1.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $533.70 and move up 0.02%, while ADBE stocks collected 1.00% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 1 hour ago that These 74 stocks in the S&P 500 hit all-time records on Wednesday

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Worth an Investment?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.33 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ADBE Market Performance

ADBE stocks went up by 1.00% for the week, with the monthly jump of 19.44% and a quarterly performance of 38.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.56%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.73% for ADBE stocks with the simple moving average of 43.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with Griffin Securities repeating the rating for ADBE shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ADBE socks in the upcoming period according to Griffin Securities is $427 based on the research report published on June 12, 2020.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADBE stock at the price of $427. The rating they have provided for ADBE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 14, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Overweight” rating to ADBE stocks, setting the target price at $325 in the report published on March 13, 2020.

ADBE Stocks 17.61% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Adobe Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.02% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.84%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, while the shares surge at the distance of +18.75% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +21.17% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE went up by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +79.43% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $477.76. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw 61.85% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ADBE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Adobe Inc. (ADBE), starting from Lewnes Ann, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $519.74 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 35,257 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $2,598,706 with the latest closing price.

LAMKIN BRYAN, the EVP, GM, Digital Media of Adobe Inc., sold 13,095 shares at the value of $477.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that LAMKIN BRYAN is holding 73,211 shares at the value of $6,248,242 based on the most recent closing price.

ADBE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +29.00 for the present operating margin and +83.40 for gross margin. The net margin for Adobe Inc. stands at +26.51. Total capital return value is set at 22.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.61. Equity return holds the value 35.10%, with 17.70% for asset returns.

Based on Adobe Inc. (ADBE), the company’s capital structure generated 39.30 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 28.21. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 19.51 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 20.70 and long-term debt to capital is 9.39.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 13.67 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for Adobe Inc. is 7.81 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Quick Links