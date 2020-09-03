9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) Everything Investors Need To Know

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) went down by -2.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.29 and move down -115%, while NMTR stocks collected -2.46% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Worth an Investment?

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) The 36 Months beta value for NMTR stocks is at -4.83, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.00 which is -$0.6 below current price. NMTR currently has a short float of 2.00% and public float of 98.60M with average trading volume of 5.92M shares.

NMTR Market Performance

NMTR stocks went down by -2.46% for the week, with the monthly jump of 19.33% and a quarterly performance of 2.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.59%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.64% for NMTR stocks with the simple moving average of -2.11% for the last 200 days.

NMTR Stocks 5.17% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -53.88% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.59%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.73%, while the shares surge at the distance of +17.13% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +11.30% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NMTR went down by -2.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.5955. In addition, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. saw 6.80% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NMTR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR), starting from Temperato John, who bought 70,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 615,496 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., valued at $48,300 with the latest closing price.

Constantino Michael T., the Director of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., bought 34,108 shares at the value of $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Constantino Michael T. is holding 34,108 shares at the value of $25,581 based on the most recent closing price.