Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) went up by 11.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.90 and move down -13.65%, while WKHS stocks collected 10.71% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Workhorse Sets September 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Worth an Investment?

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) The 36 Months beta value for WKHS stocks is at 2.79, while 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Workhorse Group Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $24.33 which is $4.18 above current price. WKHS currently has a short float of 23.92% and public float of 96.82M with average trading volume of 26.18M shares.

WKHS Market Performance

WKHS stocks went up by 10.71% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.06% and a quarterly performance of 583.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 400.00%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.90% for WKHS stocks with the simple moving average of 233.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKHS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for WKHS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for WKHS socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $27 based on the research report published on July 13, 2020.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WKHS stock at the price of $27. The rating they have provided for WKHS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 9, 2020.

BTIG Research gave “Buy” rating to WKHS stocks, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on July 1, 2020.

WKHS Stocks 29.20% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Workhorse Group Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.01% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.16%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, while the shares surge at the distance of +17.36% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +240.37% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS went up by +10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +576.17% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.55. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc. saw 562.83% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

WKHS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), starting from Samuels H. Benjamin, who sold 500,000 shares at the price of $16.61 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 265,094 shares of Workhorse Group Inc., valued at $8,304,000 with the latest closing price.

Chess Raymond Joseph, the Director of Workhorse Group Inc., sold 4,000 shares at the value of $15.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Chess Raymond Joseph is holding 153,243 shares at the value of $61,280 based on the most recent closing price.

WKHS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -6338.12 for the present operating margin and -1452.17 for gross margin. The net margin for Workhorse Group Inc. stands at -9868.98. Equity return holds the value 331.60%, with -308.10% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 607.63 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for Workhorse Group Inc. is 8.43 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.