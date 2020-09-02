Will Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Remain Competitive?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $54.72 and move down -29.58%, while ST stocks collected 2.30% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/28/20 that Sensata Technologies to Present at Citigroup Technology and RBC Industrial Investor Conferences in September

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Worth an Investment?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.97 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ST Market Performance

ST stocks went up by 2.30% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.18% and a quarterly performance of 5.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.00%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.29% for ST stocks with the simple moving average of 1.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ST stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for ST shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for ST socks in the upcoming period according to Atlantic Equities is $53 based on the research report published on July 13, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ST stock at the price of $35. The rating they have provided for ST stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 27, 2020.

Loop Capital gave “Buy” rating to ST stocks, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on April 20, 2020.

ST Stocks 7.58% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sensata Technologies Holding plc was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -22.83% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.01%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.28% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ST went up by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -19.18% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $41.05. In addition, Sensata Technologies Holding plc saw -21.61% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ST Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST), starting from WROE THOMAS JR, who sold 3,431 shares at the price of $41.11 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,078 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, valued at $141,048 with the latest closing price.

COTE JEFFREY J, the President and CEO of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, bought 15,000 shares at the value of $34.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that COTE JEFFREY J is holding 142,919 shares at the value of $522,900 based on the most recent closing price.

ST Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +17.13 for the present operating margin and +29.68 for gross margin. The net margin for Sensata Technologies Holding plc stands at +8.26. Total capital return value is set at 9.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return holds the value 3.50%, with 1.30% for asset returns.

Based on Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST), the company’s capital structure generated 128.71 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 56.28. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 48.47 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.70 and long-term debt to capital is 127.99.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.29 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for Sensata Technologies Holding plc is 6.01 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.