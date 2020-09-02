Why The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) Is in Such attractive Condition: Fell -0.11%

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.20 and move down -42.05%, while IPG stocks collected -2.15% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that MRM Commerce Achieves Magento Commerce Specialization

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Worth an Investment?

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.39 times of increase in earnings at the present.

IPG Market Performance

IPG stocks went down by -2.15% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.69% and a quarterly performance of -3.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.99%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.83% for IPG stocks with the simple moving average of -7.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IPG shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for IPG socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $23 based on the research report published on September 24, 2019.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPG stock at the price of $23. The rating they have provided for IPG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 10, 2019.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “ Sector Perform” rating to IPG stocks, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 18, 2019.

IPG Stocks -0.86% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -29.60% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.75%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.16% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.91% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IPG went down by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -20.20% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $18.41. In addition, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. saw -23.20% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

IPG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), starting from GUILFOILE MARY, who sold 8,735 shares at the price of $18.28 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 108,114 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., valued at $159,676 with the latest closing price.

HUDSON DAWN E, the Director of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., bought 3,100 shares at the value of $16.29 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that HUDSON DAWN E is holding 60,255 shares at the value of $50,499 based on the most recent closing price.

IPG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.96 for the present operating margin and +11.87 for gross margin. The net margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. stands at +6.42. Total capital return value is set at 15.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.07. Equity return holds the value 17.70%, with 2.80% for asset returns.

Based on The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), the company’s capital structure generated 180.95 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 64.41. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 28.30 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.68 and long-term debt to capital is 151.36.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.28 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is 1.44 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.