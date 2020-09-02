Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $85.98 and move down -43.06%, while SYY stocks collected 3.26% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Worth an Investment?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 152.15 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SYY Market Performance

SYY stocks went up by 3.26% for the week, with the monthly jump of 15.29% and a quarterly performance of 1.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.30%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.55% for SYY stocks with the simple moving average of -5.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SYY shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for SYY socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $65 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYY stock at the price of $70, previously predicting the value of $50. The rating they have provided for SYY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 5, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “ Overweight” rating to SYY stocks, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on June 1, 2020.

SYY Stocks 7.70% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sysco Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -30.10% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.57%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.07% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +9.27% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SYY went up by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -26.26% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $58.90. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw -29.74% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SYY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Sysco Corporation (SYY), starting from Bertrand Greg D, who sold 1,134 shares at the price of $57.95 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 38,403 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $65,715 with the latest closing price.

Frank Joshua D., the Director of Sysco Corporation, bought 103,700 shares at the value of $51.79 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Frank Joshua D. is holding 24,375,303 shares at the value of $5,370,726 based on the most recent closing price.

SYY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.25 for the present operating margin and +17.38 for gross margin. The net margin for Sysco Corporation stands at +0.41. Equity return holds the value 10.50%, with 1.10% for asset returns.