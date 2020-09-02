Why LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) went up by 0.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.63 and move down -15.12%, while LKQ stocks collected 0.25% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that LKQ Corporation to Host 2020 Virtual Investor Day

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Worth an Investment?

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.52 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LKQ Market Performance

LKQ stocks went up by 0.25% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.03% and a quarterly performance of 5.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.38%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.10% for LKQ stocks with the simple moving average of 10.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for LKQ shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for LKQ socks in the upcoming period according to Northcoast is $53 based on the research report published on June 8, 2020.

Wellington Shields, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LKQ stock at the price of $53. The rating they have provided for LKQ stocks is “Gradually Accumulate” according to the report published on July 26, 2019.

Raymond James gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to LKQ stocks, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on July 26, 2019.

LKQ Stocks 11.34% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, LKQ Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.40%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.49% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +21.64% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ went up by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -9.53% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $31.32. In addition, LKQ Corporation saw -10.87% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LKQ Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ Corporation (LKQ), starting from Brooks Michael T., who sold 134 shares at the price of $25.84 back on Jul 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 11,675 shares of LKQ Corporation, valued at $3,462 with the latest closing price.

Hanser Robert M., the Director of LKQ Corporation, sold 1,212 shares at the value of $24.51 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Hanser Robert M. is holding 11,580 shares at the value of $29,700 based on the most recent closing price.

LKQ Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.83 for the present operating margin and +36.47 for gross margin. The net margin for LKQ Corporation stands at +4.32. Total capital return value is set at 9.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.73. Equity return holds the value 11.20%, with 4.50% for asset returns.

Based on LKQ Corporation (LKQ), the company’s capital structure generated 107.83 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 51.88. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.26 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.11 and long-term debt to capital is 96.89.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.28 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for LKQ Corporation is 10.95 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.