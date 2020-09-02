Search
Why Investors Need To Watch Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

by Nicola Day

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $86.41 and move down -0.58%, while EW stocks collected 6.92% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/23/20 that Edwards Lifesciences Reports Second Quarter Results

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Worth an Investment?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 73.55 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EW Market Performance

EW stocks went up by 6.92% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.11% and a quarterly performance of 14.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.90%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.36% for EW stocks with the simple moving average of 16.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EW shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for EW socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $230 based on the research report published on April 28, 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW stock at the price of $270. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 17, 2020.

Citigroup gave “Buy” rating to EW stocks, setting the target price at $252 in the report published on March 5, 2020.

EW Stocks 14.28% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.58% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.06%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.15% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +23.06% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EW went up by +6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +7.14% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $79.75. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 10.48% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

EW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), starting from Wood Larry L, who sold 10,698 shares at the price of $85.09 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 363,483 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $910,293 with the latest closing price.

BOBO DONALD E JR, the CVP,Strategy/Corp Development of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sold 7,200 shares at the value of $84.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that BOBO DONALD E JR is holding 123,820 shares at the value of $606,694 based on the most recent closing price.

EW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +27.55 for the present operating margin and +73.43 for gross margin. The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +24.08. Total capital return value is set at 27.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.53. Equity return holds the value 18.90%, with 11.90% for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.36 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 14.06. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 10.46 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 43.88 and long-term debt to capital is 15.75.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 11.19 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 7.65 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

