Why Guess’, Inc. (GES) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) went up by 15.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.58 and move down -70.13%, while GES stocks collected 0.67% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Worth an Investment?

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE: GES) The 36 Months beta value for GES stocks is at 1.80, while 2 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Guess’, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.20 which is -$1.66 below current price. GES currently has a short float of 22.68% and public float of 41.61M with average trading volume of 1.52M shares.

GES Market Performance

GES stocks went up by 0.67% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.81% and a quarterly performance of 1.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.69%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.02% for GES stocks with the simple moving average of 1.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GES shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for GES socks in the upcoming period according to Telsey Advisory Group is $14 based on the research report published on June 8, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GES stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for GES stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 24, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave “Market Perform” rating to GES stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 19, 2020.

GES Stocks 27.86% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Guess’, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -41.22% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.29%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, while the shares surge at the distance of +16.81% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +36.50% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GES went up by +24.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -22.15% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.15. In addition, Guess’, Inc. saw -46.34% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GES Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Guess’, Inc. (GES), starting from ALBERINI CARLOS, who bought 100,000 shares at the price of $10.17 back on Jul 16. After this action, Rushing now owns 238,943 shares of Guess’, Inc., valued at $1,017,000 with the latest closing price.

Bolla Gianluca, the Director of Guess’, Inc., sold 10,000 shares at the value of $19.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Bolla Gianluca is holding 75,552 shares at the value of $195,600 based on the most recent closing price.

GES Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.33 for the present operating margin and +37.64 for gross margin. The net margin for Guess’, Inc. stands at +3.55. Total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.59.

Based on Guess’, Inc. (GES), the company’s capital structure generated 186.92 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 65.15. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.23 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.79 and long-term debt to capital is 155.42.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.92 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for Guess’, Inc. is 8.25 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.