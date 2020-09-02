What’s Behind Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Volatile Ride?

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $153.41 and move down -77.8%, while WYNN stocks collected 0.08% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 1 hour ago that Here are the big winners among U.S. stocks during a sizzling August

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Worth an Investment?

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) The 36 Months beta value for WYNN stocks is at 2.37, while 10 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Wynn Resorts, Limited stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $96.13 which is $11.47 above current price. WYNN currently has a short float of 10.88% and public float of 97.62M with average trading volume of 5.42M shares.

WYNN Market Performance

WYNN stocks went up by 0.08% for the week, with the monthly jump of 18.11% and a quarterly performance of -7.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.09%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.28% for WYNN stocks with the simple moving average of -11.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for WYNN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for WYNN socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $72 based on the research report published on May 21, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN stock at the price of $72. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13, 2020.

Standpoint Research gave “ Buy” rating to WYNN stocks, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on February 27, 2020.

WYNN Stocks 9.27% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Wynn Resorts, Limited was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -43.76% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.61%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, while the shares surge at the distance of +18.60% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.55% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN went up by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -27.30% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $83.41. In addition, Wynn Resorts, Limited saw -37.87% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WYNN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sold 400 shares at the price of $90.54 back on Aug 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,697 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited, valued at $36,216 with the latest closing price.

Whittemore Ellen F, the EVP and General Counsel of Wynn Resorts, Limited, sold 2,453 shares at the value of $88.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Whittemore Ellen F is holding 25,059 shares at the value of $217,630 based on the most recent closing price.

WYNN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.83 for the present operating margin and +29.03 for gross margin. The net margin for Wynn Resorts, Limited stands at +1.86. Total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.05. Equity return holds the value -80.80%, with -7.90% for asset returns.

Based on Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), the company’s capital structure generated 608.12 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 85.88. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 76.14 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.10 and long-term debt to capital is 588.45.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.46 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for Wynn Resorts, Limited is 21.22 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.