What’s Behind Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Volatile Ride?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) went up by 0.74% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.76 and move down -16.33%, while WMG stocks collected 1.41% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Warner Music Group Corp. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Worth an Investment?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) 6 of the analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Warner Music Group Corp. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $33.47 which is $3.26 above current price. WMG currently has a short float of 4.85% and public float of 76.17M with average trading volume of 1.98M shares.

WMG Market Performance

WMG stocks went up by 1.41% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.20% and a quarterly performance of -0.80%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.02% for WMG stocks with the simple moving average of -0.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for WMG shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for WMG socks in the upcoming period according to Tigress Financial is $43 based on the research report published on July 1, 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMG stock at the price of $33. The rating they have provided for WMG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 30, 2020.

Citigroup gave “Neutral” rating to WMG stocks, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on June 30, 2020.

WMG Stocks 0.54% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Warner Music Group Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.04% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.52%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.21% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -6.60% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WMG went up by +1.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $29.63. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp. saw -0.80% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WMG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), starting from AI Entertainment Holdings LLC, who sold 47,780 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jul 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Warner Music Group Corp., valued at $1,194,500 with the latest closing price.

AI Entertainment Holdings LLC, the 10% Owner of Warner Music Group Corp., sold 11,161,101 shares at the value of $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that AI Entertainment Holdings LLC is holding 0 shares at the value of $279,027,525 based on the most recent closing price.

WMG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.96 for the present operating margin and +40.34 for gross margin. The net margin for Warner Music Group Corp. stands at +5.72. Total capital return value is set at 13.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.90. Equity return holds the value 186.60%, with -6.20% for asset returns.