What’s Behind Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Volatile Ride?

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.41 and move down -34.06%, while URBN stocks collected 12.67% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Worth an Investment?

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) The 36 Months beta value for URBN stocks is at 1.52, while 6 of the analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Urban Outfitters, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 16 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $24.72 which is $0.74 above current price. URBN currently has a short float of 14.96% and public float of 56.59M with average trading volume of 2.65M shares.

URBN Market Performance

URBN stocks went up by 12.67% for the week, with the monthly jump of 33.08% and a quarterly performance of 19.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.69%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.98% for URBN stocks with the simple moving average of 12.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for URBN shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for URBN socks in the upcoming period according to Telsey Advisory Group is $30 based on the research report published on August 26, 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN stock at the price of $24. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 26, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “Overweight” rating to URBN stocks, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 26, 2020.

URBN Stocks 31.13% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Urban Outfitters, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.39% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.14%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, while the shares surge at the distance of +27.43% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +35.62% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, URBN went up by +12.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -23.74% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $20.63. In addition, Urban Outfitters, Inc. saw -15.61% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

URBN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), starting from Conforti Frank, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Aug 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 8,424 shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc., valued at $240,000 with the latest closing price.

Hayne Azeez, the General Counsel and Secretary of Urban Outfitters, Inc., sold 11,403 shares at the value of $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Hayne Azeez is holding 12,523 shares at the value of $285,075 based on the most recent closing price.

URBN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.54 for the present operating margin and +31.49 for gross margin. The net margin for Urban Outfitters, Inc. stands at +4.22. Total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.24. Equity return holds the value 12.10%, with 5.10% for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 93.39 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 48.29.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.88 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for Urban Outfitters, Inc. is 47.22 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.