What’s Behind Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Volatile Ride?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went up by 0.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.70 and move down -66.8%, while LEVI stocks collected -2.05% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/28/20 that Shirl Penney: The Power of Scale

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Worth an Investment?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) 7 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $16.50 which is $4.48 above current price. LEVI currently has a short float of 11.36% and public float of 59.29M with average trading volume of 1.69M shares.

LEVI Market Performance

LEVI stocks went down by -2.05% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.73% and a quarterly performance of -19.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.87%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.07% for LEVI stocks with the simple moving average of -18.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for LEVI shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for LEVI socks in the upcoming period according to Telsey Advisory Group is $17 based on the research report published on July 8, 2020.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEVI stock at the price of $17. The rating they have provided for LEVI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 16, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave “Outperform” rating to LEVI stocks, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 1, 2020.

LEVI Stocks -1.83% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Levi Strauss & Co. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -40.06% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.21%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.73% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI went down by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -27.04% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.56. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw -35.67% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LEVI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), starting from McCormick Christopher J, who bought 1,200 shares at the price of $12.13 back on Jul 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 61,315 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $14,556 with the latest closing price.

McCormick Christopher J, the Director of Levi Strauss & Co., bought 3,786 shares at the value of $11.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that McCormick Christopher J is holding 60,115 shares at the value of $45,129 based on the most recent closing price.

LEVI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.94 for the present operating margin and +53.72 for gross margin. The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +6.84. Total capital return value is set at 26.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.57. Equity return holds the value 0.60%, with 0.20% for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 64.88 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 39.35. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 23.97 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.65 and long-term debt to capital is 64.39.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.20 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for Levi Strauss & Co. is 8.76 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.