What SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Doesn’t Want You to Know

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $96.39 and move down -104.3%, while SLG stocks collected -4.71% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/31/20 that New York City’s Offices Are Empty. How to Gamble on a Recovery.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Worth an Investment?

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.69 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SLG Market Performance

SLG stocks went down by -4.71% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.77% and a quarterly performance of -7.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.36%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.02% for SLG stocks with the simple moving average of -26.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SLG shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for SLG socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $48 based on the research report published on July 20, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLG stock at the price of $44. The rating they have provided for SLG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 28, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “ Neutral” rating to SLG stocks, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 24, 2020.

SLG Stocks -2.50% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, SL Green Realty Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -51.05% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.37%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.01% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.44% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SLG went down by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -44.88% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $48.13. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw -48.65% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SLG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), starting from GREEN STEPHEN L, who sold 65,578 shares at the price of $55.75 back on Jun 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $3,656,056 with the latest closing price.

GREEN STEPHEN L, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sold 34,422 shares at the value of $57.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that GREEN STEPHEN L is holding 65,578 shares at the value of $1,969,283 based on the most recent closing price.

SLG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +26.39 for the present operating margin and +42.63 for gross margin. The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at +21.33. Total capital return value is set at 2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.44. Equity return holds the value 4.30%, with 1.70% for asset returns.

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 103.66 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 50.90. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.48 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.11 and long-term debt to capital is 104.06.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 10.83 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for SL Green Realty Corp. is 7.39 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.10.