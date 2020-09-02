What Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.80 and move down -92.24%, while PE stocks collected -3.82% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Parsley Energy Releases Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Worth an Investment?

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) The 36 Months beta value for PE stocks is at 2.29, while 30 of the analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Parsley Energy, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $15.59 which is $4.71 above current price. PE currently has a short float of 9.99% and public float of 299.19M with average trading volume of 8.35M shares.

PE Market Performance

PE stocks went down by -3.82% for the week, with a quarterly performance of 0.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.71%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.88% for PE stocks with the simple moving average of -11.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PE shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for PE socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on July 21, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PE stock at the price of $16, previously predicting the value of $12. The rating they have provided for PE stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 20, 2020.

R. F. Lafferty gave “Buy” rating to PE stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 17, 2020.

PE Stocks -2.60% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Parsley Energy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -47.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.90%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.37% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.08% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PE went down by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -32.12% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.49. In addition, Parsley Energy, Inc. saw -42.78% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE), starting from Sheffield Bryan, who sold 300,000 shares at the price of $11.46 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 8,410,686 shares of Parsley Energy, Inc., valued at $3,438,000 with the latest closing price.

Sheffield Bryan, the See Remarks of Parsley Energy, Inc., sold 300,000 shares at the value of $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Sheffield Bryan is holding 8,710,686 shares at the value of $3,600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

PE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +28.47 for the present operating margin and +36.71 for gross margin. The net margin for Parsley Energy, Inc. stands at +8.94. Total capital return value is set at 6.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.22. Equity return holds the value -74.60%, with -40.00% for asset returns.

Based on Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE), the company’s capital structure generated 40.24 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 28.69. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 23.50 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.17 and long-term debt to capital is 39.14.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.27 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for Parsley Energy, Inc. is 9.41 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.