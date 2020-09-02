Walk through Financial Numbers of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.32 and move down -69.37%, while RDN stocks collected 1.70% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that U.S. Home Prices Continue to Rise on Housing Imbalances, Radian Home Price Index Reveals

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Worth an Investment?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.25 times of increase in earnings at the present.

RDN Market Performance

RDN stocks went up by 1.70% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.81% and a quarterly performance of -8.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.46% for RDN stocks with the simple moving average of -16.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RDN shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for RDN socks in the upcoming period according to Keefe Bruyette is $21 based on the research report published on June 9, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDN stock at the price of $20, previously predicting the value of $16. The rating they have provided for RDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 1, 2020.

Compass Point gave “Buy” rating to RDN stocks, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on May 2, 2019.

RDN Stocks 4.83% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Radian Group Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -40.95% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.76%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.30% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -0.89% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RDN went up by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -39.60% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.35. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw -38.24% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RDN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Radian Group Inc. (RDN), starting from Mumford Lisa, who bought 2,600 shares at the price of $15.45 back on May 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,695 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $40,170 with the latest closing price.

Hoffman Edward J, the Sr. EVP, General Counsel of Radian Group Inc., sold 10,000 shares at the value of $23.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that Hoffman Edward J is holding 51,648 shares at the value of $238,959 based on the most recent closing price.

RDN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +61.09 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +44.03. Total capital return value is set at 19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.06. Equity return holds the value 11.30%, with 6.40% for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.71 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 21.08.