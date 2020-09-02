Walk through Financial Numbers of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) went up by 2.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $231.36 and move down -14.73%, while ECL stocks collected 2.89% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Worth an Investment?

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.82 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ECL Market Performance

ECL stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.35% and a quarterly performance of -8.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.38%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.14% for ECL stocks with the simple moving average of 5.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECL stocks, with Boenning & Scattergood repeating the rating for ECL shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for ECL socks in the upcoming period according to Boenning & Scattergood is $172 based on the research report published on July 28, 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECL stock at the price of $212. The rating they have provided for ECL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 8, 2020.

Gabelli & Co gave “ Hold” rating to ECL stocks, setting the target price at $212 in the report published on June 3, 2020.

ECL Stocks 1.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ecolab Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.81%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.52% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading unchanged at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ECL went up by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +5.16% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $196.13. In addition, Ecolab Inc. saw 4.49% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ECL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ecolab Inc. (ECL), starting from MacLennan David, who bought 400 shares at the price of $194.05 back on Aug 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 8,398 shares of Ecolab Inc., valued at $77,621 with the latest closing price.

BAKER DOUGLAS M JR, the Chairman and CEO of Ecolab Inc., sold 128,431 shares at the value of $227.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BAKER DOUGLAS M JR is holding 601,018 shares at the value of $29,279,845 based on the most recent closing price.

ECL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.62 for the present operating margin and +41.63 for gross margin. The net margin for Ecolab Inc. stands at +10.46. Total capital return value is set at 14.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.61. Equity return holds the value -10.80%, with -4.20% for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab Inc. (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 79.82 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.39. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.22 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.97 and long-term debt to capital is 73.67.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.24 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for Ecolab Inc. is 5.20 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.