Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) Gains 187.37% in one Year: What’s Next?

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) went up by 8.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $77.00 and move down -13.2%, while TRUP stocks collected 18.67% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Lithia Motors Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; BankUnited & Trupanion to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Worth an Investment?

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1478.70 times of increase in earnings at the present.

TRUP Market Performance

TRUP stocks went up by 18.67% for the week, with the monthly jump of 34.67% and a quarterly performance of 96.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 187.37%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.37% for TRUP stocks with the simple moving average of 82.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRUP stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TRUP shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for TRUP socks in the upcoming period according to Guggenheim is $13 based on the research report published on August 10, 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRUP stock at the price of $50, previously predicting the value of $42. The rating they have provided for TRUP stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 5, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to TRUP stocks, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on February 14, 2020.

TRUP Stocks 28.46% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Trupanion, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -11.66% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.06%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, while the shares surge at the distance of +28.78% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +67.78% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TRUP went up by +18.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +118.93% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $62.95. In addition, Trupanion, Inc. saw 81.58% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TRUP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP), starting from RAWLINGS DARRYL, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $64.25 back on Aug 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 926,222 shares of Trupanion, Inc., valued at $256,995 with the latest closing price.

PLOUF TRICIA, the Chief Financial Officer of Trupanion, Inc., sold 300 shares at the value of $58.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that PLOUF TRICIA is holding 6,672 shares at the value of $17,643 based on the most recent closing price.

TRUP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -0.41 for the present operating margin and +16.26 for gross margin. The net margin for Trupanion, Inc. stands at -0.47. Total capital return value is set at -1.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return holds the value 1.20%, with 0.60% for asset returns.

Based on Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP), the company’s capital structure generated 19.15 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 16.07. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 10.18 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -1.16 and long-term debt to capital is 19.15.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.19 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for Trupanion, Inc. is 8.93 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.