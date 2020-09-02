Time to Pay a Little Attention to Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Again

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $72.65 and move down -35.64%, while WGO stocks collected -8.19% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves 9% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Worth an Investment?

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.86 times of increase in earnings at the present.

WGO Market Performance

WGO stocks went down by -8.19% for the week, with the monthly drop of -14.50% and a quarterly performance of -11.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.95%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.00% for WGO stocks with the simple moving average of 3.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WGO stocks, with CFRA repeating the rating for WGO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for WGO socks in the upcoming period according to CFRA is $16 based on the research report published on September 1, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WGO stock at the price of $16. The rating they have provided for WGO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 6, 2020.

Sidoti gave “ Neutral” rating to WGO stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 29, 2020.

WGO Stocks -13.37% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Winnebago Industries, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.28% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.57%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, while the shares sank at the distance of -11.02% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -24.39% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WGO went down by -8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +10.30% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $58.52. In addition, Winnebago Industries, Inc. saw 1.09% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

WGO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), starting from Bhattacharya Ashis Nayan, who sold 3,927 shares at the price of $63.52 back on Jul 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 18,446 shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc., valued at $249,443 with the latest closing price.

Bhattacharya Ashis Nayan, the VP-Strategic Dev. & Planning of Winnebago Industries, Inc., sold 1,156 shares at the value of $61.35 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that Bhattacharya Ashis Nayan is holding 22,373 shares at the value of $70,918 based on the most recent closing price.

WGO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.92 for the present operating margin and +15.07 for gross margin. The net margin for Winnebago Industries, Inc. stands at +5.63. Total capital return value is set at 18.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.13. Equity return holds the value 6.80%, with 3.50% for asset returns.

Based on Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), the company’s capital structure generated 40.22 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 28.68. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 22.52 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.76 and long-term debt to capital is 38.82.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.62 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for Winnebago Industries, Inc. is 12.31 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.