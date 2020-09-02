Time to Pay a Little Attention to Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Again

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $58.83 and move down -55.18%, while LUV stocks collected 2.29% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 0 hour ago that Airlines are getting rid of flight change fees — but don’t expect air travel to get any cheaper

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Worth an Investment?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 111.17 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LUV Market Performance

LUV stocks went up by 2.29% for the week, with the monthly jump of 20.04% and a quarterly performance of 4.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.22%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.11% for LUV stocks with the simple moving average of -8.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUV stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for LUV shares by setting it to “Peer Perform”. The predicted price for LUV socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $28 based on the research report published on July 13, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUV stock at the price of $47, previously predicting the value of $35. The rating they have provided for LUV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave “Buy” rating to LUV stocks, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on June 17, 2020.

LUV Stocks 11.95% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Southwest Airlines Co. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -35.56% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.79%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, while the shares surge at the distance of +20.73% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.33% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LUV went up by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -34.22% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $35.39. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co. saw -29.77% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LUV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), starting from Watterson Andrew M, who sold 210 shares at the price of $32.75 back on May 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 31,032 shares of Southwest Airlines Co., valued at $6,878 with the latest closing price.

Watterson Andrew M, the EVP & Chief Revenue Officer of Southwest Airlines Co., sold 6,036 shares at the value of $32.55 during a trade that took place back on May 29, which means that Watterson Andrew M is holding 31,242 shares at the value of $196,485 based on the most recent closing price.

LUV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.40 for the present operating margin and +26.89 for gross margin. The net margin for Southwest Airlines Co. stands at +10.26. Total capital return value is set at 22.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.16. Equity return holds the value 1.60%, with 0.60% for asset returns.

Based on Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), the company’s capital structure generated 40.64 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 28.90. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 14.79 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 33.76 and long-term debt to capital is 28.72.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.29 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for Southwest Airlines Co. is 27.12 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.