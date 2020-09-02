Time to Pay a Little Attention to Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Again

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went down by -1.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $105.95 and move down -175.34%, while FANG stocks collected -6.28% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/12/20 that Oil Rises Again as Supply Remains Subdued

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Worth an Investment?

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) The 36 Months beta value for FANG stocks is at 2.22, while 29 of the analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for Diamondback Energy, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 3 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $59.40 which is $20.9 above current price. FANG currently has a short float of 4.60% and public float of 156.40M with average trading volume of 2.45M shares.

FANG Market Performance

FANG stocks went down by -6.28% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.82% and a quarterly performance of -19.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.33%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.52% for FANG stocks with the simple moving average of -29.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FANG shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for FANG socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $57 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG stock at the price of $50. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “ Overweight” rating to FANG stocks, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on July 21, 2020.

FANG Stocks -6.71% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -63.68% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.00%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.31% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -16.51% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FANG went down by -6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -49.56% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $41.94. In addition, Diamondback Energy, Inc. saw -58.56% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FANG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG), starting from Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, who bought 1,800 shares at the price of $46.92 back on Jun 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 53,930 shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc., valued at $84,456 with the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev of Diamondback Energy, Inc., bought 4,750 shares at the value of $17.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 52,130 shares at the value of $81,839 based on the most recent closing price.

FANG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +37.46 for the present operating margin and +40.19 for gross margin. The net margin for Diamondback Energy, Inc. stands at +6.05. Total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.30. Equity return holds the value -21.90%, with -12.30% for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 40.65 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 28.90. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 22.89 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.21 and long-term debt to capital is 40.59.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.57 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for Diamondback Energy, Inc. is 7.45 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.