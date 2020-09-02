Technical Traders Must Watch South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.45 and move down -52.67%, while SJI stocks collected -3.44% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Steven R. Cocchi Appointed Chief Financial Officer, SJI

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Worth an Investment?

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.67 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SJI Market Performance

SJI stocks went down by -3.44% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.44% and a quarterly performance of -23.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.50%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.16% for SJI stocks with the simple moving average of -20.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SJI shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for SJI socks in the upcoming period according to Mizuho is $26 based on the research report published on July 24, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SJI stock at the price of $25. The rating they have provided for SJI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 1, 2020.

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to SJI stocks, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 28, 2020.

SJI Stocks -7.16% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, South Jersey Industries, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.50% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.93%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.41% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -11.19% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SJI went down by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -28.30% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $23.27. In addition, South Jersey Industries, Inc. saw -33.57% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SJI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI), starting from Holzer Sunita, who sold 79 shares at the price of $22.98 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 34,425 shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc., valued at $1,815 with the latest closing price.

Holzer Sunita, the Director of South Jersey Industries, Inc., sold 11 shares at the value of $26.90 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Holzer Sunita is holding 34,504 shares at the value of $296 based on the most recent closing price.

SJI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +12.39 for the present operating margin and +13.13 for gross margin. The net margin for South Jersey Industries, Inc. stands at +4.76. Total capital return value is set at 4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.25. Equity return holds the value 6.90%, with 1.60% for asset returns.

Based on South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI), the company’s capital structure generated 238.00 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 70.41. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.15 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.71 and long-term debt to capital is 145.44.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.96 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for South Jersey Industries, Inc. is 4.48 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.