Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR): All the Basics You Need to Know

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $92.81 and move down -355.4%, while SPR stocks collected -3.14% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Spirit AeroSystems Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Worth an Investment?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) The 36 Months beta value for SPR stocks is at 1.40, while 4 of the analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 13 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $23.06 which is $1.81 above current price. SPR currently has a short float of 12.11% and public float of 103.51M with average trading volume of 5.48M shares.

SPR Market Performance

SPR stocks went down by -3.14% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.57% and a quarterly performance of -27.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.58%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.29% for SPR stocks with the simple moving average of -51.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for SPR shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for SPR socks in the upcoming period according to Bernstein is $26 based on the research report published on July 8, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPR stock at the price of $31. The rating they have provided for SPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 26, 2020.

Berenberg gave “ Hold” rating to SPR stocks, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 23, 2020.

SPR Stocks -7.50% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -78.04% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.01%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.53% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -25.10% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SPR went down by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -77.24% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $21.14. In addition, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. saw -72.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SPR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR), starting from JOHNSON ROBERT D, who sold 500 shares at the price of $86.99 back on Dec 02. After this action, Rushing now owns 11,735 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., valued at $43,495 with the latest closing price.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, the Director of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., sold 500 shares at the value of $79.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT D is holding 12,235 shares at the value of $39,790 based on the most recent closing price.

SPR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.09 for the present operating margin and +13.69 for gross margin. The net margin for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. stands at +6.74. Total capital return value is set at 19.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.43. Equity return holds the value -14.40%, with -3.10% for asset returns.

Based on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR), the company’s capital structure generated 175.05 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 63.64. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 40.54 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.63 and long-term debt to capital is 171.86.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.06 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. is 7.22 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.