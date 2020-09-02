Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Gains 55.21% in one Year: What’s Next?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $48.69 and move down -0.35%, while SCCO stocks collected 4.84% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/19 that Copper trades near a 2-year low, but ‘birth of an epic bull market’ draws near

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Worth an Investment?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.07 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SCCO Market Performance

SCCO stocks went up by 4.84% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.87% and a quarterly performance of 26.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.21%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.45% for SCCO stocks with the simple moving average of 28.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SCCO shares by setting it to “Underweight”. The predicted price for SCCO socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on August 4, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCCO stock at the price of $33. The rating they have provided for SCCO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 22, 2020.

Goldman gave “ Neutral” rating to SCCO stocks, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on June 16, 2020.

SCCO Stocks 12.03% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Southern Copper Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.36% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.28%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.36% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +29.63% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO went up by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +30.57% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $46.26. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 14.22% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SCCO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), starting from PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, who sold 1,400 shares at the price of $45.10 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,014 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $63,140 with the latest closing price.

Casar Perez Alfredo, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sold 11,625 shares at the value of $31.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Casar Perez Alfredo is holding 0 shares at the value of $367,118 based on the most recent closing price.

SCCO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +37.79 for the present operating margin and +39.60 for gross margin. The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +20.39. Total capital return value is set at 20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.06. Equity return holds the value 17.20%, with 7.20% for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 117.28 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.98. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 48.68 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.38 and long-term debt to capital is 110.40.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.34 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for Southern Copper Corporation is 7.73 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.